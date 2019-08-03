Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

MNLO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

