Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMTB. SunTrust Banks lowered Mercantil Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercantil Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercantil Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Mercantil Bank stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $794.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.01. Mercantil Bank has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $259.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 238.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $409,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

