Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,139,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,692,000 after buying an additional 184,671 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.