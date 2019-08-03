Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

MRBK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 56,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Meridian Bank worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

