Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VIVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 153,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,170 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.