Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells $511,325.10 in Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) EVP C Timothy White sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $511,325.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

