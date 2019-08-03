Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MESO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 546.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

