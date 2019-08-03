MetaHash (MHC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $253,115.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $253,115.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00259683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.01423561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00024804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00110977 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000521 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,457,685,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,800,339 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

