Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $764.23984-771.5883 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.08 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $22.60-22.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $755.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $688.60.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $42.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $717.82. The stock had a trading volume of 480,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $818.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,107,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,650,928 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

