MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 1,501,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,056. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

