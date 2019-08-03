MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 4,297,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

