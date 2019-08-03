Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

