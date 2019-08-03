Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.