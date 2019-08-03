Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,728 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Microsoft by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,823,000 after buying an additional 867,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,703,000 after buying an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,962 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.53. 2,306,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,402,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.