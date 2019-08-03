Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,839,000 after purchasing an additional 297,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,702,000 after acquiring an additional 374,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $105,674,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $121.23. 24,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,927. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.