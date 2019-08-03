Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of MLND stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.64. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

