Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is ($1.17). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($4.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.16.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $376,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $463,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 766,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,910. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.99.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.