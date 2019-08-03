Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 343,594 shares.The stock last traded at $103.51 and had previously closed at $105.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85.

In related news, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $6,367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,768 shares of company stock worth $78,800,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

