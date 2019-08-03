Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 375

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.11.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

