Mithril Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, FCoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009078 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,443,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Ethfinex, LBank, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bithumb, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, HitBTC, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.