Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,877,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,010 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,654,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,193,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 852,800 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,722.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,935 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,431,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 13,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,476. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.