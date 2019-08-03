Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

MFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

