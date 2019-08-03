Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 746,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,107. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $695.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

