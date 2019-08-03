Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

MC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 658,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,407. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,017,524.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,438.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 58,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

