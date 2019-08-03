Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 1,867,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,797. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

