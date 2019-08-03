Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.10. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.98% and a negative net margin of 231.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $38,114.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $512,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,581 shares of company stock valued at $625,896 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 152,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 223,085 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

