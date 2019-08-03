Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Momo by 2,062.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,898,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,585 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $202,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 786,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.29. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

