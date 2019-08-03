Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

Shares of Moneygram International stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 2,097,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.96. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

