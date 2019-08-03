Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOG.A. SunTrust Banks downgraded Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of Moog stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 173,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,271. Moog has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

