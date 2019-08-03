Morgan Stanley Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $96.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. 1,730,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,764. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

