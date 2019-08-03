Morgan Stanley Trims Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Target Price to $43.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.54.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. 1,553,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.