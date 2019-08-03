MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on MOTIF BIO PLC/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTFB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 22,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,975. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MOTIF BIO PLC/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

