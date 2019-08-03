Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Issues Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.96, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 47.66%.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall bought 110,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray bought 52,910 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $495,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

