Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,114,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,896,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,316,000 after purchasing an additional 916,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,592,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. 1,720,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

