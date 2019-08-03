Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Clorox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 13.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clorox by 24.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,100. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.