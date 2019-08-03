Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,812,000 after purchasing an additional 247,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,053,000 after purchasing an additional 142,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.37. 2,502,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.