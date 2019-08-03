Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,124,000 after purchasing an additional 883,925 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,679,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,844. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $123.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57.

