Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Novartis stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 1,308,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.