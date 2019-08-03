Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,602,000 after buying an additional 62,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $611,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,301,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,969 shares of company stock worth $2,272,970. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

