Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,500. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.34. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 31,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $2,592,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,457 shares of company stock valued at $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

