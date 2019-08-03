Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 509,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.22. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $89.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,084 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $93,321.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,120,786.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,286 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.