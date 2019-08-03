Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

MUSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.28. 509,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,120,786.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $93,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

