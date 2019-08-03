Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, Director Richard A. Mark bought 4,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mylan by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

