NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.99% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-2.4–2.2 EPS.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 670,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $204,517.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,486.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

