Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 256,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,307. The stock has a market cap of $534.85 million, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.