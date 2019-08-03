National Bank Financial Lowers Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.25

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

RSI stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.36. 523,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,302. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.23 and a one year high of C$6.17. The stock has a market cap of $562.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$189.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

