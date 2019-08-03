National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NBHC opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89. National Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.64 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in National Bank by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

