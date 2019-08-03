National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,547. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

