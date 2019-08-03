National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-2.76 for the period. National Retail Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.76-2.81 EPS.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 916,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,376. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.16.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,949 shares of company stock worth $2,135,298. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

