National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 916,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.16. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

