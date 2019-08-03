Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 23,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.75 and a beta of 1.23. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.89.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $356,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 451.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 91,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

